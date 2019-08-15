Oak Hill Advisors LP Decreased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake by $5.29 Million; Shares Were Volatile; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $4.62 Million as Valuation Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.23 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 4.44 million shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 316,582 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 79,239 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,774 shares. North Star Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 600 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 4,412 shares. Q Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 193,259 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,923 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,610 shares. Advisors Ltd Llc reported 60,680 shares. Moreover, Capital Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 3,245 shares. City Of London Inv Management owns 934,941 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated accumulated 123,733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 310,486 are owned by Stifel Financial Corporation. Saba Capital Limited Partnership reported 2.39% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 200,000 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $29.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 12,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,442 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

