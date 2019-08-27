Oak Hill Advisors LP Decreased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake by $5.29 Million; Ruggie Capital Group Has Decreased Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 786 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 3,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 185,427 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Ltd Partnership owns 3.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 311,719 shares. Shaker Invs Lc Oh holds 1,416 shares. Rockland Communication stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory owns 2.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 470,991 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc invested in 1.17% or 5,349 shares. Chatham Capital Gp reported 241 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 17,659 shares or 4.25% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sta Wealth Limited Company has invested 6.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,870 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advantage has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30 shares. South State Corporation invested in 8,205 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 133 shares. Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,044 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt reported 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Greatmark Invest Prtnrs has 0.03% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 20,950 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Doliver Ltd Partnership owns 20,708 shares. Saba Mgmt LP holds 11.44 million shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Rivernorth Ltd Co has invested 2.45% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). City Of London Inv Management Communications Limited has 0.31% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2,000 shares. Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 218,047 shares. Qci Asset Ny, a New York-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 4,412 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 74,576 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 2.08 million shares.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019.