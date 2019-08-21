Oak Hill Advisors LP Decreased Its Position in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $5.29 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut Holding as Stock Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 26,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% . The institutional investor held 179,666 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 206,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 17,230 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $692.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6844. About 25,695 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold MITT shares while 25 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.79 million shares or 18.34% more from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw & Company Inc has 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 17,327 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) or 894 shares. Denali Advsr Llc reported 329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management has invested 0.01% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). American Interest Grp has invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 35,208 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Caxton Assocs Lp reported 25,057 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 195 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Invesco Limited reported 811,586 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 8,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 419,910 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 107,785 shares to 526,228 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 12,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $826,500 activity.

More notable recent AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Golar LNG, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, AmerisourceBergen, Caesarstone, Dycom Industries, and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “8% Yields Are Becoming More Attractively Priced From MITT – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2018. More interesting news about AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Sachem Capital Corp.’s (NYSEMKT:SACH) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 11,071 shares stake. 3,923 are held by Cls Invests Ltd. Ameriprise Financial reported 105,317 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 456,729 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Greatmark Investment Ptnrs holds 20,950 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,610 shares. Robinson Cap Mngmt Limited owns 61,950 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp holds 600 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Shaker Fincl Service Lc owns 48,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated holds 1.1% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 626,509 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 3.61M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,590 shares stake. Invesco holds 2.08M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.