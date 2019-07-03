Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Position by $5.29 Million; Share Price Rose; United Microelectronics (UMC) Stock Price Rose While Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $340,000

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.38M market cap company. It closed at $4.8 lastly. It is down 6.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 354,555 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 25.45% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 26/04/2018 – UMC Files Form 20-F for 2017 with US Securities and Exchange Commission; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%; 10/04/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for March 2018; 03/04/2018 – UMC 2303.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.05 BLN; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 09/03/2018 TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $168.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Ltd Company invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 5.27M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Inv Limited Company accumulated 60,680 shares. Robinson Cap Management Ltd Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 61,950 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 4,412 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Limited Liability reported 49,088 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 123,733 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). The California-based Cetera Advisor has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Suntrust Banks Inc has 101,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc invested in 1.1% or 626,509 shares. Moreover, Shaker Ser Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). City Of London Investment Mngmt Com reported 934,941 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 383,840 shares.

