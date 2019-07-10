Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake as Market Value Rose; Fiduciary Management Position in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Boosted by $23.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 219,413 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 405,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.42 million, up from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 717,003 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES CURRENCY WOULD HAVE A NEGATIVE 6-7 PCT IMPACT ON ANNUAL TURNOVER, SLIGHTLY MORE ON EPS; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 13/04/2018 – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES (ISS) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST UNILEVER’S REMUNERATION POLICY; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS MOVE TO SCRAP LONDON HQ “CATEGORICALLY NOT ABOUT PROTECTIONISM” AGAINST HOSTILE TAKEOVERS; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.