Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Position as Share Value Were Volatile; Total S A (TOT) Stock Declined While Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $308,000

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 166,487 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 91,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 96,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.31B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,000 shares to 287,787 shares, valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.