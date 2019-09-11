Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holding by $5.29 Million; Stock Were Volatile; Facebook (FB) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Raised Holding by $4.63 Million

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $4.672. About 159,118 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 27,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 111,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 83,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $188.36. About 8.85M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news; 27/03/2018 – Peter Thiel’s Palantir worked with Cambridge Analytica on the Facebook data, whistleblower alleges; 29/05/2018 – ITALY’S DI MAIO SAYS NEVER SOUGHT EURO EXIT: FACEBOOK; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Collects Data on Non-Users (Video); 10/05/2018 – Coatue Hedge Fund Keeps Faith in Facebook Following Data Scandal; 05/04/2018 – Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregatelQ; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ionic Cap Management Lc reported 0.12% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Beach Point Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 726,500 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research holds 11,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Com accumulated 0% or 3,923 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc owns 626,509 shares. Oak Hill Lp holds 521,060 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 600 shares. 3,800 were accumulated by Qci Asset New York. Guggenheim Lc holds 0% or 86,340 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 19,913 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 214,281 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 48,774 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,774 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 5.27 million shares.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YH CEF Report September | Some Surprise Cuts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Database Containing Private Information of 400 Million Users Has Been Found Online – Live Trading News” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “9 Stocks That Every 20-Year-Old Should Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corp stated it has 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leonard Green & Prtnrs LP has 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Inv Limited Com owns 11,647 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Twin Capital invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stonebridge Capital invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 1% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Com has 294,189 shares. Rbf Cap Lc accumulated 1.7% or 86,700 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 509,382 shares or 1.8% of the stock. 65,304 are held by Portolan Mngmt Ltd Com. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co reported 42,425 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.68% or 103,587 shares. Guild Invest holds 0.71% or 3,256 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).