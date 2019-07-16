Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut Its Stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) as Market Value Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 391,812 shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 75.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 11,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,542 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 14,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.16. About 3.27 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,056 shares to 24,229 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06M for 16.75 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

