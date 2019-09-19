Oak Hill Advisors LP Continues to Hold Holding in Pg&E (PCG); Clarkston Capital Partners Has Increased Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $14.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 6.07 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 255,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.29M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 517,488 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 25,000 shares. Angelo Gordon & Com LP reported 1.57% stake. Utah Retirement has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 146,295 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,849 shares. Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) has invested 0.35% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 204 shares. Empyrean Capital Partners LP reported 2.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Electron Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 1.42M shares. Cambridge Research Advsr reported 13,858 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia accumulated 47 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.05% or 15.34 million shares. Knighthead Cap Ltd reported 43.52% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 801,992 shares. 418,764 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 4,793 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $45.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 7,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,563 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

