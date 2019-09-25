Oak Hill Advisors LP Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $4.25 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Cut by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 1.54 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 487,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.24 million, down from 496,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 5.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Limited has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Litman Gregory Asset owns 1,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,025 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Llc reported 13,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Grp holds 0% or 7,010 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 25,542 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech has 13,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baupost Limited Liability Ma holds 5.08% or 24.50M shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 646,457 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 38.86M shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 6.27% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 114,043 shares to 558,140 shares, valued at $30.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

