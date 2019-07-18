Oak Associates LTD Upped Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding by $994,000 as Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Holding Lifted by Nbt Bank N A

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,370 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 122,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 616,891 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Akamai Announces New Enhancements to World’s Largest and Most Trusted Cloud Delivery Platform; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B CONV NOTES DUE 2025; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 8.21M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Arizona Daily Star: #BREAKING: Up to 87 million now affected in Facebook scandal, far more than previously thought…; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Plans to Build Its Own Chips as Part of Hardware Push; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 18/04/2018 – Facebook announced the steps it will take to comply with a strict European privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into force on May 25; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue from the rest of the world; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK BANS `BRITAIN FIRST’ FACEBOOK PAGE, PAGES OF 2 LEADERS; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Says There May Be More Cambridge Analytica-Sized Leaks

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Ahola Aaron sold $151,335. $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was sold by Wheaton William on Friday, February 15.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21,595 shares to 681,268 shares, valued at $28.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,670 shares, and cut its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,284 were accumulated by Mason Street Llc. Asset One Com holds 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 78,655 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 21,841 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 79,301 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 352 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). The California-based Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc has 976,229 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 7,687 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.03% or 55,785 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hourglass Cap Limited has invested 0.08% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Westpac Bk Corp reported 12,783 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 47,645 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 3.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 0.71% or 50,020 shares. 24,758 were reported by Strategic Financial Services. Gruss & holds 3,600 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.17% or 88,758 shares in its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh reported 67,406 shares stake. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,133 shares. Mcrae Capital invested in 0.32% or 4,656 shares. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,465 shares. Tiger Glob Lc reported 8.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cleararc Capital reported 57,895 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,315 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 27,087 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio.

