Oak Associates LTD Trimmed Holding in Waters (WAT) by $706,565 as Share Value Declined; Wilkins Investment Counsel Cut General Electric (GE) Position by $351,522; Market Valuation Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 36,643 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 75,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.51 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 2,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,605 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 17,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.05. About 430,559 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Limited Oh has invested 0.22% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 34,252 were reported by Select Equity Gru Limited Partnership. Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Loomis Sayles And Communications Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 584,725 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.66% stake. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 943 shares. 41 are held by Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 42,057 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hikari Pwr invested 1.38% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Armstrong Henry H Assoc invested 0.56% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc holds 0.05% or 1,528 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 10,615 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologs (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 34,535 shares to 51,375 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corporation.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

