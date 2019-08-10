Oak Associates LTD Trimmed By $592,800 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Progressive (PGR) Sentiment Is 1.22

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 20.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 2,400 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 9,250 shares with $2.29 million value, down from 11,650 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $236.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up

Progressive Corp (PGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 318 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 261 sold and trimmed positions in Progressive Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 447.09 million shares, down from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Progressive Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 24 to 23 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 222 Increased: 228 New Position: 90.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17.

Bonness Enterprises Inc holds 28.36% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation for 605,608 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca owns 2.56 million shares or 15.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 14.95% invested in the company for 893,916 shares. The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has invested 7.37% in the stock. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 1.44 million shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51M for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’