Oak Associates LTD Stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) Increased as Stock Price Rose; As Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stock Price Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Lifted by $1.04 Million Its Position

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 38,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,093 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, up from 171,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES, AND A PROFIT SPLIT ON NET SALES OF BOTH THERAPEUTICS; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 09/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE from @pharmalot on Cohen Novartis Trump connection:; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: House to grill pharma wholesalers over opioids; Novartis tries a gambit to promote biosimilars; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 09/04/2018 – Rare Diseases Command Mega Prices With Novartis Wager on AveXis; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR + MEKINIST FOR MELANOMA

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.80M shares traded or 175.08% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Marshall Wace Llp reported 39 shares stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Company Ltd has 0.07% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 186,290 shares. 669,602 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Daiwa Group reported 3.06 million shares stake. Washington Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 2,230 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 56,427 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co accumulated 169 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Decatur Cap Management owns 212,253 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 220,317 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 394,926 shares. Hbk Investments Lp owns 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 20,271 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 370,599 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 54,934 shares.

