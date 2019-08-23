Oak Associates LTD Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Decreased by $1.37 Million; Denali Advisors Holding in Micron Technology (MU) Lifted as Market Value Rose

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 7,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 219,121 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.63M, down from 226,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $199.85. About 1.94 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 42.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 394,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 277,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 21.36M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Limited Liability Com reported 5,628 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cardinal Capital Inc holds 1.68% or 88,202 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Umb Bancorp N A Mo invested 0.85% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.83% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2.51M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt owns 13,991 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Corporation has 0.92% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Forte Cap Adv has 1.55% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 22,665 shares. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com has 0.67% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tompkins Fincl has 19,216 shares. Becker Capital Incorporated owns 104,314 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 10,119 shares. Nottingham Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), A Stock That Climbed 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen Q2 top line down 3%; earnings down 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: CERC, ALC, ALT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BDX, BHC, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,000 shares to 219,520 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollysys Automation Technologs (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 34,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,375 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 60,700 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 121,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,000 shares, and cut its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI).