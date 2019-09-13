Oak Associates LTD Raised Its Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Stake by $658,075; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $2.07 Million

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) by 145.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 11,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The institutional investor held 20,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 8,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 128,430 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGRX); 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 17c; 27/03/2018 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces New Patent for Eagle Biologics; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Cash and Cash Equivalents Were $95.7M at March 3; 08/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – EGRX GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval for Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution in a 500ml; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84M, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Praveen Chakravarty: The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG TV; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Cambridge Analytica preyed on ‘neuroticism’; 23/03/2018 – Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Facebook will survive because ‘there’s nowhere else to go’via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “FACEBOOK DATA WAS NOT USED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AS PART OF SERVICES IT PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN”; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 19/04/2018 – UK PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS IT WILL INTERVIEW ACADEMIC INVOLVED IN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, ALEKSANDR KOGAN, ON APRIL 24; 24/04/2018 – Questions about Facebook personal data mining persist

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

