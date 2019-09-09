Oak Associates LTD Position In Synnex (SNX) Was Has Boosted; Nisource (NI) Shareholder Bessemer Group Has Lifted Stake by $5.61 Million

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 3908.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 200,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 205,396 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 5,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 1.20 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 317.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 7,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 10,507 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 2,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 256,746 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN

Another recent and important NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 274,347 shares to 692,586 shares, valued at $172.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Int Gov/Cred (GVI) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,403 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 157,570 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 596,020 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has invested 0.05% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,247 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 250 are owned by Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Plante Moran Finance Advsr invested in 0% or 323 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc reported 0.01% stake. 43,567 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Pnc Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Blair William Il accumulated 0% or 22,569 shares. America First Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 7,100 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 85,613 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $84.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,670 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mgmt invested 1.36% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Corp reported 953,135 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc reported 23,100 shares stake. Moody Financial Bank Division owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 9,257 shares. Preferred Ltd reported 150 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 157,461 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 42,069 shares. Thb Asset Management has 0.07% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Nordea Invest Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 123,139 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Voya Inv Management Lc has 218,773 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.05% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).