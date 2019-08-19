Oak Associates LTD Maintains Holding in Novartis Ag (NVS); Ntv Asset Management Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $326,190; Stock Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $186.79. About 6.15M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Calling for More Oversight After Congressional Facebook Hearings; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 30/03/2018 – Controversial Facebook Memo Shows Perils of Business Model — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower: Donald Trump’s election made me speak out; 19/03/2018 – Prince Geo Citz: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers – FB

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 38,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 210,093 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 171,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 588,534 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Will Be Appointed Group General Counsel; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Counsel Resigns Over Company’s Michael Cohen Deal; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB DATA DEMONSTRATES RELIABILITY; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES, AND ROYALTIES ON SALES; 10/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Calls Hiring of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen a ‘Mistake’; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – JOINT VENTURE WILL CONTINUE TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO GSK AND NOVARTIS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ESTABLISHED PRACTICE UNTIL COMPLETION; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: EC Zessly Approval Is for Gastroenterological, Rheumatological and Dermatological Diseases

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

