Oak Associates LTD Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Position; Harbour Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $379,857 as Market Valuation Declined

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 27,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 287,168 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.19 million, up from 259,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr has 11.04 million shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,111 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,281 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grace & White holds 2.78% or 30,750 shares. Macroview Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.75% or 80,843 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 2,087 shares. Franklin reported 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barbara Oil stated it has 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Payden And Rygel has 0.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Country Trust Bank reported 321 shares. Lbmc Advsrs Ltd has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stephens Inc Ar owns 37,865 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 2,401 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,040 shares to 14,450 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,268 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).