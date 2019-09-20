Oak Associates LTD Increases Stake in Pfizer (PFE); As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Main Street Research Cut Position by $7.56 Million

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $164.44. About 952,768 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 694,735 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.10 million, up from 681,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 16.75 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $444.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 63,136 shares to 72,107 shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.03 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 4,097 shares. Moreover, Parnassus Ca has 1.49% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2.37 million shares. Amarillo Bankshares reported 0.1% stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 89 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 0.08% or 5,800 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co owns 406,588 shares. Fincl Counselors stated it has 0.28% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Generation Investment Management Llp holds 5.44% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4.76M shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 190,346 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 2.52 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,758 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.24% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk owns 255,779 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 19,552 shares to 267,616 shares, valued at $35.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) by 47,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,335 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.