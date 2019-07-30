Oak Associates LTD Increases Stake in Novartis Ag (NVS); Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Has Raised Position

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 1.88M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 38,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,093 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, up from 171,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 983,297 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS CEO NARASIMHAN COMMENTS TO REPORTERS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Top 3 stories today: #1 UPDATED: Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 264.7M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Had some interesting unsubscribes from $NVS today — the price of independence. @VasNarasimhan; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS – DEAL WITH SANDOZ, A DIVISION OF NOVARTIS, TO COMMERCIALIZE ITS TWO LEAD PRODUCTS, RESET AND RESET-O

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,982 shares to 60,393 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,240 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Incorporated holds 8,450 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Violich Mngmt reported 3.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 815,059 were accumulated by Staley Cap Advisers Inc. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cacti Asset Limited Company holds 2.04% or 470,521 shares. Qs Ltd Co invested in 144,446 shares. Bank reported 72,488 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc owns 38,789 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Benin Management accumulated 10,244 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Quantres Asset holds 2.09% or 53,400 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 49,940 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 0.09% or 6,468 shares. Advisors Asset Inc reported 139,950 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 144,629 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73 million on Friday, February 1. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Is CVS Health Fairly Valued? – Forbes” published on April 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10,334 shares to 154,373 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,325 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).