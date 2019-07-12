Oak Associates LTD Increases Stake in Lowes Companies (LOW); Bessemer Group Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Trimmed by $1.10 Million as Share Price Rose

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 17,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, up from 185,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.24M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 12,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,829 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 66,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 996,452 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Commun Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 22,557 shares to 82,278 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding Nv Adr (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,000 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 44,497 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.09% or 295,465 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Community Bancorp Na has 8,689 shares. Farmers Tru reported 7,225 shares stake. Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 12,401 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8,060 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn reported 2.13 million shares. Keystone Financial Planning holds 71,983 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Company has 5,907 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 3,467 shares. Arrow Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Huntington Bankshares invested in 0.19% or 133,263 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09B for 15.38 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,240 shares to 219,121 shares, valued at $41.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,740 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.