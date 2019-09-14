Oak Associates LTD Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN); As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $6.90 Million

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 8,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 227,964 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.01M, up from 219,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 24,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 74,308 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97M, down from 98,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71M shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 91,432 shares to 419,136 shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,531 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 78 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Renaissance Invest Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 49,745 shares. Personal Advsrs owns 228,582 shares. 1,962 are owned by Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Accredited Invsts invested in 0.07% or 1,838 shares. Mathes Com Incorporated invested in 4,570 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Argent Tru Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,265 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Company Adv holds 1.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 23,150 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc owns 9,949 shares. Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).