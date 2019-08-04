Oak Associates LTD Has Upped Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Position; Taitron Components Has 3 Sentiment

Oak Associates Ltd increased Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) stake by 113.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd acquired 31,475 shares as Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 59,320 shares with $1.31M value, up from 27,845 last quarter. Kulicke & Soffa Industries now has $1.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 952,629 shares traded or 107.02% up from the average. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – IN COURSE OF INVESTIGATION, CO DISCOVERED CERTAIN WARRANTY ACCRUALS IN PRIOR PERIODS HAD BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR INCORRECTLY; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Rev $221.8M; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods; 10/05/2018 – KLIC: PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FY17 STATEMENTS NO LONGER RELIED UPON; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Intends to File Restated Financial Statements for Year ended Sept. 30, 2017 and Quarter Ended Dec. 30; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q EPS 51c

Taitron Components Inc (TAIT) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 3 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 1 reduced and sold positions in Taitron Components Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 692,933 shares, up from 649,380 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Taitron Components Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 8,420 shares to 1,740 valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,400 shares and now owns 9,250 shares. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associate Oh stated it has 59,320 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 65,890 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Leuthold Grp Ltd Llc holds 86,687 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 24,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 89,992 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Co owns 2,059 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Moreover, Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Invesco holds 0.01% or 1.79 million shares. Qs Investors reported 543 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). 87 are held by Camarda Ltd Liability Company. Arga Inv LP stated it has 979,169 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 33,568 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) has risen 67.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $18.81 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Taitron Components Incorporated for 800 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 10,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in the company for 20,765 shares. The Florida-based Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Nordea Investment Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 31,000 shares.