Oak Associates LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) by $692,450; Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosted Its American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Holding by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) by 113.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 31,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 59,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 27,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 536,907 shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES SAYS UNDERTAKEN INVESTIGATION OF THE CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS CO LEARNED OF WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE ADVISORS; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Releases Preliminary Second Fiscal Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA UNABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC); 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – KLIC PROBE ON UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE EMPLOYEE

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.28 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 87,190 shares traded or 52.27% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 43 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 11,787 shares. Geode Capital Ltd invested in 0% or 120,975 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 195 shares. Mufg Americas reported 72 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.09% or 67,014 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 1,916 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 1,262 shares stake. Franklin Inc reported 2,781 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0% or 6,655 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 3,899 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,250 shares to 6,733 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,238 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,420 shares to 46,325 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,250 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

