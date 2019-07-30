Oak Associates LTD Has Upped Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding By $994,000; AXEL SPRINGER VERLAG ORDINARY SHARES (AXELF) Shorts Raised By 40.8%

AXEL SPRINGER VERLAG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXELF) had an increase of 40.8% in short interest. AXELF’s SI was 1.06M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 40.8% from 750,900 shares previously. It closed at $70.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd increased Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) stake by 11.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd acquired 14,000 shares as Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.88%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 136,370 shares with $9.78M value, up from 122,370 last quarter. Akamai Technologies Inc. now has $13.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 218,648 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman George Conrades To Retire — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS BOARD CHANGES

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AKAM in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was initiated by Evercore on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AKAM in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp reported 3,011 shares. Regions accumulated 19,316 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has 1.52M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 111,945 were reported by Bb&T. Caprock Gp owns 4,864 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 27,700 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Garde Capital Inc holds 0.08% or 6,079 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 37,772 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 17,080 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 148,750 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 0.67% or 49,454 shares. Granahan Inv Management Ma stated it has 25,881 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp reported 0.32% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82,182 shares. Impact Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 24,892 shares.

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) stake by 5,935 shares to 7,155 valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 9,521 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Royal Dutch Shell Cl A was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $151,335 were sold by Ahola Aaron on Thursday, February 14. 9,579 shares were sold by Gemmell James, worth $672,063. On Friday, February 15 the insider Wheaton William sold $427,320.