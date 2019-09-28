Oak Associates LTD Has Trimmed Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holding; Transact Technologies Has 1.17 Sentiment

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) stake by 28.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 3,700 shares as Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT)’s stock declined 24.16%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 9,510 shares with $1.25M value, down from 13,210 last quarter. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. now has $7.81 billion valuation. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders

Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.65, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 14 funds started new and increased holdings, while 12 sold and trimmed stakes in Transact Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.91 million shares, up from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Transact Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,000 activity.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 10,342 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) has risen 6.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Nielsen Tool to Help Buyers and Sellers Transact Using Custom Audience Data; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 11/04/2018 – iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 21/05/2018 – TransAct Expands Restaurant Solutions Product Suite with Debut of AccuSpot at the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Freedom Leaf, Inc., Takes 25% Equity Interest in Cicero Transact Group, LLC – A Business Platform Launching in July; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACT Tech New York City to Feature the Latest Payments Authentication Innovation

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $90.38 million. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. It has a 20.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers.

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TransAct’s BOHA! Hardware and Software Ecosystem Featured by Food and Beverage Tech Review – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TACT) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management holds 2.09% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated for 91,026 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 363,700 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. has 0.29% invested in the company for 17,825 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 116,100 shares.