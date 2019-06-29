Oak Associates LTD Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Stake By $906,990; Cna Financial Cut Its Lincoln Natl In (LNC) Holding

Cna Financial Corp decreased Lincoln Natl Corp In (LNC) stake by 14.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp sold 16,100 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp In (LNC)’s stock rose 5.16%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 96,500 shares with $5.67 million value, down from 112,600 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp In now has $13.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.04M shares traded or 43.98% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 21,595 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 681,268 shares with $28.93M value, down from 702,863 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $240.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 37.69M shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors holds 0.04% or 29,145 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma accumulated 0.03% or 1.27 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 121,561 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lincoln Corporation owns 11,336 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 50,397 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 5,800 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Advsrs Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 63,578 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 27,687 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 99,780 shares. Twin holds 0.49% or 170,850 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management, Japan-based fund reported 9,615 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 399,189 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 39,343 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6900 target. UBS maintained the shares of LNC in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity. GLASS DENNIS R sold $604,857 worth of stock.

Cna Financial Corp increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 202,491 shares to 295,173 valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wen Hldg Inc stake by 19,852 shares and now owns 163,499 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.02 per share. LNC’s profit will be $473.48 million for 6.89 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 1.38 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. The Wyoming-based Cypress Management Limited Co (Wy) has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,082 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability Com holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.10 million shares. Stewart & Patten Communication Ltd Liability Com owns 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 43,891 shares. 243,460 are owned by Chemung Canal Company. Moreover, Edgewood Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mariner Lc invested in 0.49% or 1.05 million shares. Stillwater Inv Lc reported 70,322 shares stake. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated stated it has 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 24,159 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 38,198 shares stake. Vestor Lc accumulated 0.01% or 966 shares. Investment House Limited has 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 71,642 shares. Janney Mgmt accumulated 591,985 shares or 1.31% of the stock.

Oak Associates Ltd increased Hollysys Automation Technologs (NASDAQ:HOLI) stake by 34,535 shares to 51,375 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 13,805 shares and now owns 35,585 shares. Solaredge Technologies Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. LANKLER DOUGLAS M sold $1.81M worth of stock or 43,800 shares.