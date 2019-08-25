Oak Associates LTD Has Trimmed By $540,360 Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position; 4 Analysts Bullish Lear (LEA)

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $153.89’s average target is 44.50% above currents $106.5 stock price. Lear had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Monday, March 4. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14400 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14300 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Longbow. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. See Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) latest ratings:

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 3,420 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 46,325 shares with $7.34 million value, down from 49,745 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $132.68B valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 115,893 shares. Axa reported 32,495 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Limited Company has 350,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsrs Inc holds 2,764 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.05% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 34,692 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 2.88M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs owns 14,350 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 29,622 shares. Paradice Invest Management Limited has 457,491 shares for 4.74% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.07% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 69,585 shares.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 7.68 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 491,927 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.59’s average target is 21.79% above currents $151.57 stock price. Salesforce.com had 49 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by BTIG Research. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Bernstein maintained it with “Hold” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Credit Suisse maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 62,111 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Front Barnett Assocs Lc has invested 1.68% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Thomasville Natl Bank reported 62,438 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co accumulated 3,390 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc World, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 53,381 shares. Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 68,881 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2,200 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co reported 0.36% stake. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 400,177 are held by Calamos Limited Liability. Hemenway holds 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,275 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).