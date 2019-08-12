Oak Associates LTD Has Raised Stake in Synnex (SNX) by $758,955; Capital Counsel Has Cut Red Hat Com (RHT) Holding by $1.46 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 317.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 7,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 10,507 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 2,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 90,156 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 10,957 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 86 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0.02% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Comerica Retail Bank invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 8,233 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 135,408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 15,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 10,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,352 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 586,296 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 14 shares. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,811 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 5 shares.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21,595 shares to 681,268 shares, valued at $28.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,558 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

