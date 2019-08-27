Oak Associates LTD Has Raised Novartis Ag (NVS) Position; Sir Capital Management LP Cut Mastec (MTZ) Position By $1.92 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 88.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 40,040 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 5,200 shares with $250,000 value, down from 45,240 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 48,176 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Oak Associates Ltd increased Novartis Ag (NVS) stake by 22.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd acquired 38,684 shares as Novartis Ag (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 210,093 shares with $20.20M value, up from 171,409 last quarter. Novartis Ag now has $205.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 133,276 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 25/04/2018 – Don’t miss — ‘Site-less’ trials in mind, Novartis launches an app for ophthalmology research @BrittanyMeiling; 09/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen called Novartis’s CEO promising access to the president and member…; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: FDA STATEMENT ON NOVARTIS’S GILENYA REPORTED 2015; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS COMFORTABLE WITH AVXS DATA FROM APRIL 25 AAN CONF; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MUST GET BETTER AT BOOSTING PERFORMANCE OF LAUNCHES; 16/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out After Payments to Michael Cohen; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) stake by 802,300 shares to 1.23M valued at $25.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) stake by 388,763 shares and now owns 717,648 shares. Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is 0.93% above currents $61.31 stock price. MasTec had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12. Deutsche Bank maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 5. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why MasTec Gained as Much as 16.7% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 8,576 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division accumulated 0% or 127 shares. Macquarie Gp owns 3.89M shares. Advsrs Asset Management has 36,857 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 1,300 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability invested in 1.06% or 351,121 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 4,786 shares. Profit Invest Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 53,883 shares. Thompson Inv Management Inc invested 0.08% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ellington Management Group Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 14,300 shares. Products Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 103,500 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. 32,748 were accumulated by Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voya Investment Management Ltd Com reported 58,383 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 228,287 shares.