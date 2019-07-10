Oak Associates LTD Has Lowered Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.37 Million; Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Holder Dean Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $361,184 as Stock Price Declined

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 7,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,121 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.63 million, down from 226,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 375,335 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier Has Peaked – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” published on October 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Adrian Downes Named Greenbrier Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources owns 1.06 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 48,825 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 37,721 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 9,486 shares. Kennedy Capital has 97,666 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 23,600 shares. Ameritas Inv owns 2,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 88,500 shares. 226 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Dean Cap Management invested in 30,915 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 138,592 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 2,954 shares. 27,745 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 44,062 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 73,949 shares to 25,690 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 61,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,810 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or holds 14,200 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Hilltop accumulated 3,385 shares. Axa holds 362,244 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Essex accumulated 49,699 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 102,459 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farmers National Bank holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,668 shares. Ifrah Finance Svcs Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,217 shares. Edmp Incorporated stated it has 23,934 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd invested in 2,803 shares. Tompkins Corp reported 19,216 shares. World Investors owns 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1.28 million shares. 4,823 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh invested in 3,448 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 45,348 were reported by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc. 124,232 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/02/2019: AMRN, CUR, IOVA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2019: INSY, TLRY, ONCE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XLV, AMGN, LLY, SYK: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SGMO, PFE, ITCI, PRVL, JNJ, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.65 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 7,989 shares to 10,507 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corporation by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.