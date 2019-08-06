Oak Associates LTD Has Lifted Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Stake; Lvm Capital Management LTD Raised Its Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) as Stock Rose

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 21,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 782,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, up from 761,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 14.95M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.2. About 3.07 million shares traded or 55.77% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31

