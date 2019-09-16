Oak Associates LTD Has Lifted Sanofi Ads (SNY) Stake by $758,305; Walthausen & Company Has Raised Stake in Lydall (LDL) by $1.74 Million

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Sanofi Ads (SNY) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 17,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 63,555 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 45,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Sanofi Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 2.06 million shares traded or 48.49% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 22/05/2018 – SANOFI – TARGET FDA ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE MARCH 22, 2019; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 16/04/2018 – COOPER-VEMEDIA HAS ACQUIRED A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PHARMACEUTICAL BRANDS FROM SANOFI S.A. FOR AN AMOUNT OF €158M; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT’S DEAL FOR SANOFI UNIT COULD BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Lydall Inc (LDL) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 86,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 262,920 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 175,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Lydall Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 83,272 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 48.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 127,764 shares to 22,265 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,347 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 11,450 shares to 447,449 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 20,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,524 shares, and cut its stake in Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA).

