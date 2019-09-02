Oak Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding by $994,000; As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Share Value Rose, Everett Harris & Company Lifted by $1.31 Million Its Stake

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 136,370 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 122,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.13. About 736,858 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show; 14/03/2018 – Cramer Remix: Blast from the past Akamai is in a sweet spot for buying; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Lead Independent Director Frederic Salerno Chairman; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 11,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.97 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 8,847 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading invested in 27,290 shares. Quantum Mgmt reported 3,583 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pentwater LP has 2.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,247 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 128,532 shares. Chem Bancshares holds 1.03% or 82,431 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 1.2% or 121,555 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,685 shares. 9,551 were accumulated by Act Ii Mgmt L P. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kellner Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.15M shares. Michigan-based Lvm Mi has invested 2.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 9,180 shares to 175,190 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) by 2,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,424 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 85,613 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $84.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,870 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).