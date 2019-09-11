Oak Associates LTD Has Increased Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Holding by $960,000; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Increased Its Holding by $4.02 Million as Share Value Rose

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 219,520 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, up from 199,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 4.19 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 7.87M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 25,661 shares to 19,857 shares, valued at $23.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 251,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,612 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Com has 4,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 112,319 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 306,267 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,633 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates owns 363,075 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0.11% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 50,716 shares. Hg Vora Ltd Com holds 20.8% or 32.50M shares. Selz Ltd Liability Com holds 1.46% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 878,200 shares. Davenport Company Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 1.04M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 170,596 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1,479 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2019 : CZR, NOK, DFRG, AMD, AMAG, NERV, BMY, AUY, QQQ, CCL, ZEN, TWLO – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars +1.3% after surprise Q4 profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 85,613 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $84.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,155 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WDC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Longbow bullish on Micron during memory recovery – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate’s (STX) Subsidiary Commences Cash Tender Offers – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.