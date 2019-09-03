Oak Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $2.00 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Guild Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $204.93. About 11.64 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 15,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 611,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.58M, down from 627,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.6. About 1.40 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Release Date Leaks – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, semis slide as trade war weakens yuan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney has 271,284 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomasville Bancorporation holds 3.75% or 107,049 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 23.77% or 249.59M shares. Hennessy invested in 0.14% or 15,973 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has invested 3.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cetera Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 6.50 million shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Advantage holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 979 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 751 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & reported 55,836 shares. Ws Management Lllp holds 158,568 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettee Inc has 12,695 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.10 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,175 shares to 13,210 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 43,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,901 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: POST, VMC, XLNX – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Xilinx (XLNX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects has 108 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 741,982 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life, Japan-based fund reported 18,505 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 730 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4,416 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Psagot House Limited owns 1,042 shares. Creative Planning has 11,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 28,225 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 93,439 were reported by Capital Fund Mgmt Sa. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 9,991 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd invested in 241,814 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Scotia Cap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hilltop Hldg Inc reported 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 120 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 27.04 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.