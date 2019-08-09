Oak Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Ims Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 8,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $288.63. About 7,417 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.92. About 93,834 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp reported 445 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Scharf Invs Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 113,715 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx reported 2.28% stake. Junto Cap LP invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lenox Wealth Management owns 808 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Family Firm accumulated 171 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 19,418 shares. Westport Asset Management owns 500 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 210 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt has 230 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 1.76% or 1.12 million shares. Spc Incorporated accumulated 232 shares. Edgewood Lc reported 3.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Inv Counsel Inc owns 4,660 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15B for 72.84 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Poached Amazonâ€™s Top Twitch Star – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 7,989 shares to 10,507 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS).