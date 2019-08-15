Oak Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $906,990; Share Value Declined; As Gamestop New (Put) (GME) Share Value Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Lifted by $18.72 Million Its Position

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 21,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 681,268 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, down from 702,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 35.21 million shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) by 135.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 5.80 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rally Fades Despite Investor Call for Strategic Review; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaves After Three Months in Role–Update; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.6% Position in GameStop; 07/03/2018 – Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Co-Founder DeMatteo Also Will Continue as Executive Chairman; 16/05/2018 – TIGER MGMT IS AID TO URGE GAMESTOP STRATEGIC REVIEW: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss $105.9M; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,000 shares to 136,370 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc. by 10,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.66% stake. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advsrs Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cibc World Markets has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 150,046 shares. Wills Fin Gru accumulated 75,092 shares. Moon Cap Management Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,417 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 359,380 are held by Twin Capital Management. Keystone Planning Inc invested in 4.19% or 199,879 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 12,251 shares. Loudon Investment Management Ltd reported 2.49% stake. Beech Hill Advisors Inc accumulated 120,165 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 0.49% or 61,615 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 129,235 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 320,237 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 14,688 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 1.17M shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 402,585 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Asset Management has 0.01% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 11,950 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Susquehanna Intl Llp owns 321,488 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 7,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.63M shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $164.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Put).