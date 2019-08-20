Oak Associates LTD Has Cut Waters (WAT) Position by $706,565 as Stock Price Declined; Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Price Declined While Btr Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $574,750

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 2,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,605 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 17,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $207.53. About 250,918 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company's stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 1.64 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation by 19,500 shares to 68,505 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard reported 3,178 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 1,448 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.3% or 4.30 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 13,912 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 1,682 shares. Parthenon Lc invested in 2.69% or 47,888 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 111,648 shares. Fincl has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,057 shares. Axa owns 37,319 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Westwood Il owns 2,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Nordea Inv has 199,015 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability owns 835 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) by 7,995 shares to 103,204 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,807 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 27,581 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment Corp has 0.36% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 836,696 shares. White Pine Invest invested in 25,766 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 89,792 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,962 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 81,850 shares. 86,036 are held by Sailingstone Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.22% or 11.55 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 5.65M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.77% or 800,368 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 60,817 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 163,538 shares. Cambridge Company has 0.97% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 27,338 are owned by Spinnaker.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019