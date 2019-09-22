Oak Associates LTD Has Boosted Position in Illumina (ILMN) by $10.69 Million; Hood River Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Macrogenics (MGNX) by $444,016 as Shares Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 27,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.02M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $629.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 509,362 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 481.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 29,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 35,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 6,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 1.79M shares traded or 44.36% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 16,114 shares to 448,126 shares, valued at $38.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 88,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.81 per share. After $-0.65 actual earnings per share reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.23, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MGNX shares while 34 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 39.29 million shares or 2.04% less from 40.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 272 shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma holds 0.18% or 214,415 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd reported 1,300 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 40,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 29,933 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,573 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 13,178 shares stake. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 9,059 shares. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). 849,807 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Creative Planning owns 37,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,494 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 576,465 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 40,198 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MacroGenics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MacroGenics to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MacroGenics: Strong Fundamentals Coupled With Major Catalysts Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MacroGenics to regain rights to flotetuzumab – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ILMN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Illumina Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on May 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Illumina vs. Guardant Health – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Up – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “My 3 Top Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wafra has 0.42% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 33,712 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.21% or 646,704 shares in its portfolio. Green Valley Limited Company holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 26,518 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 965 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Co Ma holds 0.1% or 635,594 shares in its portfolio. 1.08 million are held by Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Com. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,261 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 7,081 were reported by Dorsey Wright Associates. 33,253 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp. Assetmark holds 11 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.11% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Baillie Gifford And invested 6.55% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.13% or 382,149 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.1% or 6,668 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 3,445 shares to 65,060 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 39,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,235 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).