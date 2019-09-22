Oak Associates LTD Decreased Western Union (WU) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Maplelane Capital Has Lifted Holding in Jd Com (Call) (JD) as Stock Price Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 460,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.43 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10M shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Western Union (WU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 265,720 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, down from 295,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Western Union for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 8.33M shares traded or 64.78% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi Ads (NYSE:SNY) by 17,635 shares to 63,555 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 42,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westpac Bk owns 28,279 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 52,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 364,368 are owned by Automobile Association. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 319,240 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 208,769 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 170,715 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 3.39 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 11,657 shares. Clark Estates New York has 188,100 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 0% or 16,257 shares. Motco holds 3,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech has 12,599 shares.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,853.74 up 101.97 points – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Emerging-Markets Stocks That Will Survive the Trade War – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “When the Trade War Ends, JD Stock Has a Clear Shot at $50 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JD Stock Is in a Holding Pattern for Now, but It Wonâ€™t Last Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is JD.com Stock a Winner in This Trade War? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.