Oak Associates LTD Cut By $660,555 Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Sun Life Financial Has Boosted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 3,495 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 186,891 shares with $35.50M value, down from 190,386 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $932.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $206.24. About 12.83M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 347.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 12,446 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 16,024 shares with $1.04 million value, up from 3,578 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 2.37 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 27.51% above currents $63.21 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Sunday, March 17. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $75 target. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead Chugs Along – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead’s (GILD) Filgotinib MAA for RA Accepted in Europe – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,779 are held by Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt. Boys Arnold & Commerce reported 26,276 shares. Sit Invest Assocs holds 0.02% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 161,572 shares. Counselors owns 10,132 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 65,043 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.36% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.63% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 47,807 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.37M shares. Essex Fincl Ser accumulated 0.27% or 13,928 shares. Skba Capital Limited Liability Company has 172,800 shares. Kentucky-based Renaissance Limited Liability has invested 0.86% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 5,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 5,814 shares to 16,851 valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Welltower Inc stake by 10,320 shares and now owns 18,048 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 44,043 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 61,600 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Corsair Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 6,527 shares. Seatown Pte Limited holds 1.21% or 54,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 793,794 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,003 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.33M shares or 1.01% of the stock. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 124,990 shares. Counselors Inc has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset Advsr Ny reported 36,625 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 21,657 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 1.31% or 163,362 shares. Meyer Handelman Company reported 151,844 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 4.04% above currents $206.24 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23500 target in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $24500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley.