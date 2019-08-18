Oak Associates LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Visa (V) Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Decreased Holding by $11.70 Million as Stock Price Rose

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 43,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 338,901 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, up from 295,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,420 shares to 1,740 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,891 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 195,000 shares to 217,717 shares, valued at $51.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.