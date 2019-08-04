Oak Associates LTD Continues to Hold Position in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Has Lifted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 15,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 262,084 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.99M, up from 246,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 174,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,839 shares to 611,870 shares, valued at $77.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,605 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation holds 0.08% or 65,428 shares in its portfolio. Muhlenkamp Inc holds 3.17% or 92,460 shares. Pictet National Bank And Trust invested in 16,500 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 47,362 shares. Tdam Usa reported 5,072 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 387,140 were reported by Rmb Lc. The New York-based Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 7,608 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fin Comm Ma has invested 0.74% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 33,622 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt reported 184,900 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.06% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 26,100 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 78,721 shares to 99,326 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 62,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,876 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Horan Capital has 1.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 110,925 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 13,610 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 2.23% or 222,510 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wade G W & has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Letko Brosseau And Assocs, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Wagner Bowman accumulated 0.82% or 63,908 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd owns 20,261 shares. Argent Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.57% or 288,475 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 10,026 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 941,446 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Company holds 0.43% or 2.35M shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Management Us accumulated 2.79M shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsrs has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 66,424 shares.