Oak Associates LTD Boosted Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Position by $658,075; Riverhead Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Franklin Resources (BEN) by $569,500

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) by 145.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 11,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The institutional investor held 20,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 8,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $775.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 6,774 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 R&D Expense of $46M-$50M, SG&A Expense of $61M-$64M; 04/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 17c

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 16,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 140,743 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 123,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 313,364 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 11,173 shares to 60,672 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 18,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,975 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.01% or 31,237 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Svcs has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Assoc owns 3,804 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 113,777 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61 shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 101,139 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.01% or 759,120 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 174,782 shares stake. Proffitt Goodson reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Brighton Jones Limited Com invested in 6,256 shares. Zebra Lc stated it has 26,830 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).