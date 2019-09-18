O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Comparison side by side

Both O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Electronics industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International Limited 1 0.61 N/A -0.34 0.00 RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.62 N/A 0.41 19.86

In table 1 we can see O2Micro International Limited and RF Industries Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International Limited 0.00% -11.1% -9.9% RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 13.7% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta means O2Micro International Limited’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, RF Industries Ltd.’s 78.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

9.3 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of O2Micro International Limited. Its rival RF Industries Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 4.8 respectively. O2Micro International Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RF Industries Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.8% of O2Micro International Limited shares and 37.5% of RF Industries Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.1% of O2Micro International Limited’s shares. Comparatively, RF Industries Ltd. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O2Micro International Limited 0.74% -1.9% -6.85% -15.54% -21.39% -9.93% RF Industries Ltd. 10.93% 4.84% 8.02% -0.36% -14.38% 13.22%

For the past year O2Micro International Limited had bearish trend while RF Industries Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

RF Industries Ltd. beats O2Micro International Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. O2Micro International Limited sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.