O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International Limited 1 0.56 N/A -0.34 0.00 Encore Wire Corporation 56 0.84 N/A 3.83 14.33

Profitability

Table 2 represents O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International Limited 0.00% -11.1% -9.9% Encore Wire Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

O2Micro International Limited has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Encore Wire Corporation on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of O2Micro International Limited are 9.3 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Encore Wire Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. O2Micro International Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Encore Wire Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

O2Micro International Limited and Encore Wire Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 90.7%. Insiders owned roughly 6.1% of O2Micro International Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Encore Wire Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O2Micro International Limited 0.74% -1.9% -6.85% -15.54% -21.39% -9.93% Encore Wire Corporation -2.33% -3.63% -0.9% 2.9% 17.6% 9.45%

For the past year O2Micro International Limited has -9.93% weaker performance while Encore Wire Corporation has 9.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Encore Wire Corporation beats O2Micro International Limited.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. O2Micro International Limited sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.