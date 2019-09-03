O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) Comparison side by side

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International Limited 1 0.58 N/A -0.34 0.00 Encore Wire Corporation 56 0.83 N/A 3.83 14.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International Limited 0.00% -11.1% -9.9% Encore Wire Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that O2Micro International Limited is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Encore Wire Corporation’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

O2Micro International Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Encore Wire Corporation are 8.9 and 7.1 respectively. O2Micro International Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Encore Wire Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

O2Micro International Limited and Encore Wire Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 90.7%. Insiders held 6.1% of O2Micro International Limited shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Encore Wire Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O2Micro International Limited 0.74% -1.9% -6.85% -15.54% -21.39% -9.93% Encore Wire Corporation -2.33% -3.63% -0.9% 2.9% 17.6% 9.45%

For the past year O2Micro International Limited has -9.93% weaker performance while Encore Wire Corporation has 9.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Encore Wire Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors O2Micro International Limited.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. O2Micro International Limited sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.