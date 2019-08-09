O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International Limited 2 0.55 N/A -0.34 0.00 Control4 Corporation 20 2.34 N/A 1.49 16.08

Table 1 highlights O2Micro International Limited and Control4 Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us O2Micro International Limited and Control4 Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International Limited 0.00% -11.1% -9.9% Control4 Corporation 0.00% 21.5% 17.2%

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International Limited is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Control4 Corporation’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of O2Micro International Limited are 9.3 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Control4 Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. O2Micro International Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Control4 Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for O2Micro International Limited and Control4 Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Control4 Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Control4 Corporation’s potential upside is 10.12% and its average target price is $26.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

O2Micro International Limited and Control4 Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 81.2%. 6.1% are O2Micro International Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Control4 Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O2Micro International Limited 0.74% -1.9% -6.85% -15.54% -21.39% -9.93% Control4 Corporation 0.21% 0.67% 32.91% 21.49% -4.74% 35.85%

For the past year O2Micro International Limited had bearish trend while Control4 Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Control4 Corporation beats O2Micro International Limited.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. O2Micro International Limited sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.